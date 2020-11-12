Kepler Capital Upgrades Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Buy

Christine Brown- November 11, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT

In a report issued on November 10, Maja Pataki from Kepler Capital upgraded Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Buy, with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 26.1% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Koninklijke Philips, Tecan Group AG, and Medios AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $51.50 average price target, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.31 billion and net profit of $270 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.57 billion and had a net profit of $348 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

