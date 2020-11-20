Kepler Capital Upgrades Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) to Buy

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) received a Buy rating and a EUR27.70 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Fabienne Caron on November 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.87.

Caron has an average return of 11.8% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #2079 out of 7093 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Ahold Delhaize with a $32.90 average price target.

Based on Royal Ahold Delhaize’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.83 billion and net profit of $68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.69 billion and had a net profit of $453 million.

Royal Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Netherlands segment consists of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and bol.com. The Belgium segment handles the Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg. The Central & Southeastern Europe segment comprises of brands such as Albert, Alfa Beta, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia. The Other Retail segment includes the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.