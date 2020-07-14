Kepler Capital Upgrades REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Martin Roediger from Kepler Capital upgraded REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) to Hold, with a price target of NOK4.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 41.0% success rate. Roediger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

REC Silicon ASA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.45.

The company has a one-year high of $0.65 and a one-year low of $0.18. Currently, REC Silicon ASA has an average volume of 921.

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.