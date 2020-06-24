Kepler Capital Upgrades Qiagen (QGEN) to Hold

Catie Powers- June 24, 2020, 1:31 AM EDT

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki upgraded Qiagen (QGEN) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.81, close to its 52-week high of $44.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.2% and a 24.4% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $43.91, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR39.00 price target.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $372 million and net profit of $39.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $349 million and had a net profit of $29.52 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

