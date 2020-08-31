Kepler Capital Upgrades Qiagen (QGEN) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki upgraded Qiagen (QGEN) to Hold on August 28 and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.65, close to its 52-week high of $52.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.7% and a 26.8% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.69, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $372 million and net profit of $39.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $382 million and had a net profit of $44.73 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

