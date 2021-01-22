Kepler Capital Upgrades Qiagen (QGEN) to Buy

In a report issued on January 20, Oliver Reinberg from Kepler Capital upgraded Qiagen (QGEN) to Buy, with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.73, close to its 52-week high of $55.27.

Reinberg has an average return of 4.6% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #7048 out of 7247 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $56.42 average price target.

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $12.32B and has a P/E ratio of 65.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -33.30.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.