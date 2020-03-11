Kepler Capital Upgrades Nordex (NRDXF) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital upgraded Nordex (NRDXF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.20, close to its 52-week low of $9.80.

Lindahl has an average return of 2.3% when recommending Nordex.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is ranked #1643 out of 6214 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordex with a $13.22 average price target.

Based on Nordex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.53 million.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.