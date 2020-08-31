Kepler Capital Upgrades Mediaset España (GETVF) to Hold

In a report issued on August 27, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital upgraded Mediaset España (GETVF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR3.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

Egusquiza has an average return of 40.6% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6389 out of 6920 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mediaset España with a $4.14 average price target.

Based on Mediaset España’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $230 million and net profit of $48.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226 million and had a net profit of $53.1 million.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.