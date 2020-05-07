Kepler Capital Upgrades Mediaset España (GETVF) to Hold

Mediaset España (GETVF) received a Hold rating and a EUR3.35 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.50, equals to its 52-week low of $3.50.

Egusquiza has an average return of 30.7% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6254 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediaset España is a Hold with an average price target of $4.57, representing a 30.6% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR3.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Mediaset España has an average volume of 5.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.