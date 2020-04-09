Kepler Capital Upgrades Mediaset España (GETVF) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Conor O’Shea upgraded Mediaset España (GETVF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR3.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediaset España with a $4.75 average price target.

Mediaset España’s market cap is currently $1.5B and has a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.94.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.