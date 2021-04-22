Kepler Capital Upgrades Mediaset España (GETVF) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Mediaset España (GETVF) to Buy on April 20 and set a price target of EUR6.35. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.55.

Egusquiza has an average return of 34.9% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #1476 out of 7459 analysts.

Mediaset España has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.39, representing a 33.2% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR6.50 price target.

Based on Mediaset España’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $279 million and net profit of $75.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $54.71 million.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.