Kepler Capital Upgrades Ferrari (RACE) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Ferrari (RACE) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 33.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $178.82, representing a 22.2% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $180.95 and a one-year low of $127.74. Currently, Ferrari has an average volume of 613.3K.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.