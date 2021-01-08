Kepler Capital Upgrades Emmi AG (EMLZF) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby upgraded Emmi AG (EMLZF) to Buy on January 6 and set a price target of CHF1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2273 out of 7196 analysts.

Emmi AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1127.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $967.27 and a one-year low of $967.27. Currently, Emmi AG has an average volume of 0.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company’s key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.