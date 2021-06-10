Kepler Capital Upgrades Emmi AG (EMLZF) to Buy

Brian Anderson- June 9, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT

Emmi AG (EMLZF) received a Buy rating and a CHF1000.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby on June 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $1115.80 average price target.

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company’s key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.

