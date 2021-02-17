Kepler Capital Upgrades Emmi AG (EMLZF) to Buy

Emmi AG (EMLZF) received a Buy rating and a CHF1000.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox on February 15. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 52.4% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Swatch Group Bearer, and Nestlé SA.

Emmi AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1124.90.

The company has a one-year high of $967.27 and a one-year low of $967.27. Currently, Emmi AG has an average volume of 0.

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company’s key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.