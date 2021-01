Kepler Capital Upgrades Ebro Foods (EBRPY) to Buy

Ebro Foods (EBRPY) received a Buy rating and a EUR21.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby on January 6. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Nordby covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestlé SA, Emmi AG, and Glanbia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebro Foods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.32.

Ebro Foods’ market cap is currently $3.62B and has a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.15.

Ebro Foods SA is a Spanish international food group operating in the pasta, rice, and sauces segments. The company is present in more than 25 countries in Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa, through its wide network of subsidiaries and brands. The core businesses are rice and pasta, offered in dry, fresh, precooked, and frozen varieties. Aside from pasta and rice, Ebro Food offers ready meals, fresh potato, sauces among others. The largest geographical segment for the rice division is in Europe, followed by North America, Asia, and Africa. Pasta, sauces, and other products, accounting for almost half of revenue, are mainly present in Europe and North America.