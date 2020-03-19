Kepler Capital Upgrades Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Hold

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) received a Hold rating and a EUR4.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.56, close to its 52-week low of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.39.

The company has a one-year high of $11.16 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 7.75M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses.