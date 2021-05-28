Kepler Capital Upgrades Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi upgraded Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Hold on May 26 and set a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.03, close to its 52-week high of $15.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 82.0% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $13.21, representing a -11.6% downside. In a report issued on May 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR12.20 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.52 billion and net profit of $1.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.2 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $27 million.

Founded in 1870, Germany-based Deutsche Bank AG provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through the following divisions: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management.