Kepler Capital Upgrades Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Hold

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital upgraded Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Hold, with a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.00.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $10.46.

The company has a one-year high of $13.37 and a one-year low of $5.79. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 3.63M.

Founded in 1870, Germany-based Deutsche Bank AG provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through the following divisions: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management.