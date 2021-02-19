Kepler Capital Upgrades Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) received a Buy rating and a EUR6.90 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Benoit Petrarque on February 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Commerzbank AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.65.

The company has a one-year high of $7.33 and a one-year low of $3.09. Currently, Commerzbank AG has an average volume of 2,735.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.