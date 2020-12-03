Kepler Capital Upgrades Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy

In a report issued on November 30, Robin Rane from Kepler Capital upgraded Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.68, close to its 52-week high of $7.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.42.

Based on Commerzbank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion and GAAP net loss of $69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.16 billion and had a net profit of $297 million.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.