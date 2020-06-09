Kepler Capital Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) to Hold

In a report issued on June 4, Michael Raab from Kepler Capital upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Daimler, and Ferrari.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $44.34B and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.