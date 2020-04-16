Kepler Capital Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) to Buy

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) received a Buy rating and a EUR53.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 34.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Redburn Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $88.25 and a one-year low of $39.91. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 3,230.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.