Kepler Capital Upgrades Bayer (BAYRY) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz upgraded Bayer (BAYRY) to Buy on April 27 and set a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayer.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bayer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10 billion and net profit of $308 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.75 billion and had a net profit of $1.41 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories. The CropScience segment includes seeds and plant traits, crop protection and nonagricultural pest control. The Animal Health segment offers prescription and nonprescription veterinary products. The Covestro segment provides raw materials for polyurethanes; polycarbonate granules and sheets; raw materials for coatings, adhesives and sealants; and by-products of polyether production and of chlorine production and use. The company was founded by Friedrich Bayer and Johann Friedrich Westkott on August 1, 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.