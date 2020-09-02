Kepler Capital Upgrades Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams upgraded Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF) to Buy on August 21 and set a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banca Mediolanum SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.96.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Banca Mediolanum SpA’s market cap is currently $5.58B and has a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.