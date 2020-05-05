Kepler Capital Upgrades Autoliv (ALV) to Buy

Autoliv (ALV) received a Buy rating and a $70.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.6% and a 34.0% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.63, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Autoliv’s market cap is currently $4.91B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Svante Mogefors, the EVP, Quality of ALV sold 1,605 shares for a total of $119,781.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.