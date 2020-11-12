Kepler Capital Upgrades Adidas (ADDYY) to Buy

In a report issued on November 10, Jurgen Kolb from Kepler Capital upgraded Adidas (ADDYY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $165.47.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adidas with a $318.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $181.56 and a one-year low of $87.65. Currently, Adidas has an average volume of 5,553.

adidas AG engages in design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The adidas Golf segment distribute and sell Adidas golf brand products. The Runtastic segment provides ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment consists activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.