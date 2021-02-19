Kepler Capital Thinks SpareBank 1 SMN’s Stock is Going to Recover

Kepler Capital analyst Benoit Petrarque upgraded SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) to Buy on December 3 and set a price target of NOK95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

SpareBank 1 SMN has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.36.

Based on SpareBank 1 SMN’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion and net profit of $486 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 billion and had a net profit of $477 million.

SpareBank 1 SMN is a regional bank offering retail and corporate banking services and principally operating in Norway. The bank is among the owners of the SpareBank 1 Alliance. A key element of the bank’s is to maintain a variety of office solutions in municipal and administrative centers where the bank’s customers are drawn. The bank is also making a push into digital banking channels via the Internet and mobile banking. The bank’s credit is heavily exposed to the real estate, construction, sea farming, agriculture, fisheries, shipbuilding, offshore, and retail industries, as well as the public and energy sectors. The bank’s income is split nearly evenly between net interest income and net fees and commission income.