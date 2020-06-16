Kepler Capital Thinks Kvaerner ASA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kvaerner ASA (KVAEF), with a price target of NOK11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.0% and a 29.4% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, BW Offshore, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kvaerner ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.16.

The company has a one-year high of $1.60 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Kvaerner ASA has an average volume of 8,973.

Kværner ASA provided ship building and other related engineering services. Its principal activity was to provide services related to design, construction, maintenance, modification and operation of large and small industrial facilities. The group also provided technology products and integrated solutions. The services of the group were provided to industries that include oil and gas upstream and downstream, process, pharmaceuticals, metals, power, chemical, pulping, environmental technologies and ship building. The company was headquartered in Oslo, Norway.