Kepler Capital Thinks Glanbia’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Karel Zoete from Kepler Capital upgraded Glanbia (GLAPF) to Buy, with a price target of EUR13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.86, close to its 52-week low of $9.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Zoete is ranked #2865 out of 6484 analysts.

Glanbia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.10.

Glanbia’s market cap is currently $2.92B and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.28.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.