Kepler Capital Thinks DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s Stock is Going to Recover

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF) on December 7 and set a price target of EUR65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.94, close to its 52-week low of $39.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Daimler.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.72.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.88 million and GAAP net loss of $15.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $260 million and had a net profit of $9.27 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DO & Co AG is a gourmet entertainment company with its primary business in Austria. The company operates restaurants, bars, and hotels and provides international catering and airline catering services. The company is active in three main divisions: airline catering, international events catering, and restaurants, lounges & hotel. The airline division is the primary source of revenue. This segment consists of providing fresh meals for passengers across multiple airlines, such as Austrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, African Airways, and Oman Air. The international event catering division consists of managing the menu and providing food for sporting events worldwide.