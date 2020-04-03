Kepler Capital Thinks Autoliv’s Stock is Going to Recover

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Autoliv (ALV) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.06, close to its 52-week low of $38.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 33.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.11.

The company has a one-year high of $87.02 and a one-year low of $38.16. Currently, Autoliv has an average volume of 736.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Svante Mogefors, the EVP, Quality of ALV sold 1,605 shares for a total of $119,781.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.