Kepler Capital Thinks Archer’s Stock is Going to Recover

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Buy rating on Archer (ARHVF) on May 8 and set a price target of NOK6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

Olsvik has an average return of 15.6% when recommending Archer.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #6276 out of 6559 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Archer with a $0.59 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Archer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $240 million and net profit of $3.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America. The company was founded on August 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.