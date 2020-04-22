Kepler Capital Thinks Aker ASA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA (AKAAF), with a price target of NOK640.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.00, close to its 52-week low of $20.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6347 out of 6484 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aker ASA with a $60.16 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.00 and a one-year low of $20.65. Currently, Aker ASA has an average volume of 8.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine. The Financial Investments segment includes cash, real estate, shares in funds, and other financial assets. The company was founded by Peter Steenstrup in 1841 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.