Kepler Capital Thinks Airbus Group SE’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), with a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.15, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 77 Euro belassen. Die wegen der Corona-Krise angekundigten Produktionskurzungen des Flugzeugbauers hatten sie nicht uberrascht, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/stw Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.29, representing a 43.2% upside. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.31 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.29 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.