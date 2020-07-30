Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Sulzer AG (SULZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marcus Almerud maintained a Hold rating on Sulzer AG (SULZF) yesterday and set a price target of CHF77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Almerud covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens AG, Nordex, and ABB.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sulzer AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.72.

The company has a one-year high of $109.70 and a one-year low of $56.40. Currently, Sulzer AG has an average volume of 7.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. The company provides pumping solutions; rotating equipment maintenance and services; and separation, reaction, and mixing technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services, which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines; turbocompressors; and generators and motors. The Applicator Systems segment includes products and services for liquid application and mixing technology. The Chemtech segment covers products and services for separation, reaction, and mixing technology. The company was founded by Johann Jakob Sulzer-Neuffert in 1834 and is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland.