Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF)

In a report issued on March 8, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF), with a price target of NOK71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.8% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Banca Mediolanum SpA, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge is a Hold with an average price target of $8.37.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sparebanken Nord Norge operates as a savings bank. It offers a range of financial services including loans, savings, advice, insurance and pensions to personal and corporate customers. Sparebanken also offers credit cards, debit cards, structured products, stock savings, mobile banking and online banking services.