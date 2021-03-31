Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) on March 29 and set a price target of NOK3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 70.8% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BW Offshore, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

Shelf Drilling has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.35.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.