Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.32.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shelf Drilling with a $3.00 average price target.

Shelf Drilling’s market cap is currently $43.59M and has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.13.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.