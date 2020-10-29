Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for RELX plc (RLXXF)

In a report released yesterday, Guido Nunes from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on RELX plc (RLXXF), with a price target of £18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Nunes is ranked #5300 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RELX plc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.87, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £16.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.40 and a one-year low of $16.50. Currently, RELX plc has an average volume of 6,035.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RLXXF in relation to earlier this year.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.