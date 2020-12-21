Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Grifols SA (GRFS)

In a report issued on December 8, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA (GRFS), with a price target of EUR28.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grifols SA with a $34.54 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.73 and a one-year low of $13.40. Currently, Grifols SA has an average volume of 1.27M.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy. The Diagnostic Segment deals with the marketing of diagnostic testing equipment, reagents, and other equipment. The Bio Supplies segment consists of all transactions related to biological products for non-therapeutic use. The Others segment focuses on the rendering of manufacturing services to third party companies. The company was founded by José Antonio Grifols Roig on November 18, 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.