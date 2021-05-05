Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Kepler Capital analyst Anna Maria Benassi maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on May 3 and set a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.40, close to its 52-week high of $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 83.5% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.05, implying a -9.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Bank AG’s market cap is currently $28.79B and has a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1870, Germany-based Deutsche Bank AG provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through the following divisions: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management.