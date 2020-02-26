Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released yesterday, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Daimler (DDAIF), with a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.41, close to its 52-week low of $42.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Peugeot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $52.19, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

Based on Daimler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.78 billion.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services.