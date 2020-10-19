Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Trigano SA (TGNOF)

In a report issued on October 12, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF), with a price target of EUR135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 49.4% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.59, a 49.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, BNP Paribas also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Trigano is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. The company organises itself into two segments: leisure vehicles and leisure equipment. Leisure vehicles, which constitutes the majority of company revenue, primarily manufactures campervans, caravans, mobile homes, and related accessories. The vehicles segment largely derives revenue from campervan sales. Leisure equipment includes trailers, garden equipment, and camping equipment. The company generates the vast majority of its sales across Europe, with nearly half derived domestically.