Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Total SA (TOT)

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA (TOT), with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Total SA with a $54.40 average price target, implying an 83.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Total SA’s market cap is currently $74.16B and has a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.64.

Total SA produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and the distribution of energy in various forms to the end customer.

