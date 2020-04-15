Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Repsol (REPYY)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6260 out of 6438 analysts.

Repsol has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67, which is a 62.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Repsol’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.22 billion and GAAP net loss of $5.28 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.1 billion and had a net profit of $170 million.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, as well as the commercialization of oil products, petrochemical products and liquefied petroleum gases; the commercialization, transport and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and renewable energy power projects. The Corporation & Others segment includes expenses of corporate centers in Madrid and Calgary. Repsol was founded on October 17, 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.