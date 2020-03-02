Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) on February 28 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.86.

Nordby has an average return of 0.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4173 out of 5933 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $116.08 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF122.00 price target.

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $296.2B and has a P/E ratio of 23.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.51.

