Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Guerbet SA (GUERF)

In a report issued on January 20, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Guerbet SA (GUERF), with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is ranked #1716 out of 7247 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Guerbet SA with a $42.59 average price target.

Guerbet SA’s market cap is currently $734.4M and has a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Guerbet is a healthcare company that manufactures and markets medical imaging contrast agents destined for diagnostic purposes. Its products include medical imaging contrast products for x-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging and for nuclear medicine. The company markets its products under the brand names such as Xenetix, Hexabrix, Optiray, Oxilan, Telebrix, Lipiodol, Dotarem, Endorem, Artirem, Lumirem, and Lipiodol. It derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of magnetic resonance imaging.