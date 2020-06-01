Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF)

In a report issued on May 29, Julien Richer from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF), with a price target of EUR82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.36, close to its 52-week low of $39.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Richer is ranked #6450 out of 6650 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.52.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $471.2M and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.26.

DO & Co AG is a gourmet entertainment company with its primary business in Austria. The company operates restaurants, bars, and hotels and provides international catering and airline catering services. The company is active in three main divisions: airline catering, international events catering, and restaurants, lounges & hotel. The airline division is the primary source of revenue. This segment consists of providing fresh meals for passengers across multiple airlines, such as Austrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, African Airways, and Oman Air. The international event catering division consists of managing the menu and providing food for sporting events worldwide.