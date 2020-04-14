Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report released today, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diageo (DGEAF), with a price target of £29.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.85.

Withagen said:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel fur Diageo von 2900 auf 2950 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Die Konsensschatzungen fur die Geschaftsentwicklung des Spirituosenkonzerns seien etwas zu negativ, schrieb Analyst Richard Withagen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Withagen has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #5925 out of 6408 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $36.95 average price target, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p3000.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.05 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 9,884.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.